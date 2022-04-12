Crypterium (CRPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.12 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Crypterium has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $36.12 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00034846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00104342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,390,788 coins and its circulating supply is 81,393,237 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

