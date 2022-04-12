CSFB Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$56.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price upped by CSFB from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price objective (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.87.

TSE PPL opened at C$48.99 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$36.42 and a 12-month high of C$49.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.62.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739 in the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

