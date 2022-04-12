Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,714 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFR. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

NYSE CFR opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

