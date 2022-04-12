CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,922,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,193 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,897. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.54. The company had a trading volume of 86,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,249. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average is $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

