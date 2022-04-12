Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after buying an additional 257,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,482,000 after buying an additional 199,710 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,684,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,094,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 37,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $76.79 and a twelve month high of $91.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.37.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

