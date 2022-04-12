Cwm LLC Invests $354,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCID. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,232,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 21.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is 33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 16.12 and a 1 year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

