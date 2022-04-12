Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RZV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 741.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $310,000.

Shares of RZV opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $105.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

