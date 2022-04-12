Cwm LLC Purchases New Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after buying an additional 433,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after buying an additional 340,410 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 96.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 49.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 419,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 139,227 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

JMIA opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

