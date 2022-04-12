Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 2,987 JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.09. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $93.13 and a one year high of $106.85.

