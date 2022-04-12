Cwm LLC Takes $384,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

NYSE EHC opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.