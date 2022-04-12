D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 388 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 859,039 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 314,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE:NVT opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

