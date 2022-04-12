D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 67 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $4,843,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,777,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,553,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Shares of LAD opened at $304.66 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $406.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.79 and a 200-day moving average of $310.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.