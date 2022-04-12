D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $161,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,158.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,956.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,912.17. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,221.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

