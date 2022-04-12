D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $335,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,958,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average is $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

