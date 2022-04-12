D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $395,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,202,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,935,000 after buying an additional 164,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after buying an additional 248,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,370,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,174,000 after buying an additional 197,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

