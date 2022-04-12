D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

STRL stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.23.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $401.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Construction Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.