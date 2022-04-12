D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

