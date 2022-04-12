D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112,145 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 118.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $241.30 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $222.82 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.98 and a 200-day moving average of $280.16.

