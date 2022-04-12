Dai Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and $413.60 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dai

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,175,915,961 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

