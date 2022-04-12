Dana (NYSE:DAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Dana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.57.

DAN opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dana by 21.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

