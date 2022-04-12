DAOventures (DVD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $322,104.24

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $322,104.24 and $288.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005446 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

