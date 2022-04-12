Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 5.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 593,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 364,490 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 274,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Data I/O stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 12,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,788. The company has a market cap of $30.82 million, a P/E ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 0.74. Data I/O has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 2.15%.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

