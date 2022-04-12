Datto (NYSE:MSP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSP. StockNews.com began coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of MSP opened at $34.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. Datto has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $34,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,783 shares of company stock valued at $6,652,944 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

