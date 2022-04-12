Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 283 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,592,000 after purchasing an additional 924,263 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after acquiring an additional 383,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after buying an additional 154,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 89,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 538,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOPE opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.