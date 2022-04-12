Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 440 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Chegg were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Chegg by 91.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 36.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. KeyCorp lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

