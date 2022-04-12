Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $224,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $117.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.