Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $586,000 Holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

