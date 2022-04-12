Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Lowers Stake in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,405 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of 17 Education & Technology Group worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 11,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 44,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE YQ opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -1.14.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.14 million during the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 65.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.59%. On average, analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

