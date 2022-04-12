Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 25,252 Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Alkaline Water worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Alkaline Water stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

