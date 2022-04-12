Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,462 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $150.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.01.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Argus lowered their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

