Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,591 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.52 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

