Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 6,856 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $184.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

