Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

NASDAQ DBTX traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 54,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,709. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.48.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 130.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

