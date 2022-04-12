Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading 7.7% Higher

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.81. Approximately 7,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 509,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.