DeGate Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. DeGate has a market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,352,292 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

