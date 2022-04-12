DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 13,555 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

