DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 23,137 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,903 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $175.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.41. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

