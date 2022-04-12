DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 57,430 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $16,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

NYSE ABC opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,446 shares of company stock valued at $22,473,223. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.