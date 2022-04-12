DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.97 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,917 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE WY opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.