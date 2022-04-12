DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $19.08 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $19,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after buying an additional 526,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after buying an additional 128,859 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

PEG stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $72.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

