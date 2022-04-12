DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $21.53 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 357.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,378 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Realty Income worth $21,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

