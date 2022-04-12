DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.57 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 832,583 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

