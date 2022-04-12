DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $165.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.86. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

