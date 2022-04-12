DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.23% of IPG Photonics worth $20,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after buying an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after buying an additional 254,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,142,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $238.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average of $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

