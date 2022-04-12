DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,737. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
