DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 130,175 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 2,150.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,175 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $20,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE U opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 2.38.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

