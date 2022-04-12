DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,338 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 210.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,929.58 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Datadog’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $21,570,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,523 shares of company stock valued at $81,856,760 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

