DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 8,553 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

