DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 24,886 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,886 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of West Fraser Timber worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

WFG opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.42. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.24.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.38). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

West Fraser Timber Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.