DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 393 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in STERIS were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 7,191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,581,000 after acquiring an additional 432,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 54.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,594,000 after acquiring an additional 311,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STERIS by 222.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in STERIS by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,602,000 after acquiring an additional 137,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STERIS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after buying an additional 134,957 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,491 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Shares of STE opened at $247.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $188.10 and a 52-week high of $250.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

